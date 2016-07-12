Intersection: Algae, Pulse: One Month, And A Conversation With Diane Rehm

Algae in the coastal areas of Lake Okeechobee is growing so big, you can see it from space. As politicians pass the blame, activists want change in how the state’s water is managed. TC Palm’s Outdoor Columnist Ed Killer joins me with the latest.

Plus, today marks one-month since the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting. The investigation into those three chaotic and grim hours continues, as hospital bills for victims rack up. 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and Brendan Byrne join the program with what we know one month on, and what’s ahead for victims, families and the community.

And, Diane Rehm is nearing the end of her 30-plus year career in broadcasting. She joined 90.7’s Matthew Peddie last month, listen back to their conversation about how she started in broadcasting and how much she’ll miss the microphone.