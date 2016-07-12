Fishkind Conversations: How Jobs And "Brexit" May Affect Your Bottom Line
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the latest US employment report shows 287,000 added jobs for June – good news after a couple of shaky months. But the encouraging report comes as financial markets grapple with “Brexit.”
90.7's Nicole Creston asked him how these cross-currents are likely to affect our economy.
He started with the good news from the jobs report.
Hank's Highlights:
- The strong employment report lays to rest fear that the U.S. economy was faltering. It's true that the trajectory of job growth has slowed, but some slowing is expected at this stage in the business cycle
- The strong growth in jobs and in incomes supports the demand for all things Florida. The most direct and noticeable impact is on tourism, but stronger job growth also stimulates migration to Florida
- “Brexit” may have some negative impacts on Central Florida, because usually there’s a large number of British tourists. But, while the uncertainty surrounding “Brexit” is a big negative for Great Britain, it is so far of very limited consequence for us