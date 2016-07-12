© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How Jobs And "Brexit" May Affect Your Bottom Line

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 12, 2016 at 3:45 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the latest US employment report shows 287,000 added jobs for June – good news after a couple of shaky months. But the encouraging report comes as financial markets grapple with “Brexit.”

90.7's Nicole Creston asked him how these cross-currents are likely to affect our economy.

He started with the good news from the jobs report.

 

Hank's Highlights:


  • The strong employment report lays to rest fear that the U.S. economy was faltering. It's true that the trajectory of job growth has slowed, but some slowing is expected at this stage in the business cycle

  • The strong growth in jobs and in incomes supports the demand for all things Florida.  The most direct and noticeable impact is on tourism, but stronger job growth also stimulates migration to Florida

  • “Brexit” may have some negative impacts on Central Florida, because usually there’s a large number of British tourists. But, while the uncertainty surrounding “Brexit” is a big negative for Great Britain, it is so far of very limited consequence for us

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
