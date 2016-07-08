UCF Police Looking To Add More Protective Gear For Officers After Dallas

The University of Central Florida’s Police Department is increasing its presence on campus.

That’s after snipers killed five police officers and wounded seven more in Dallas. The UCF Police Department has already increased its presence at campus events after the Pulse Night Club shooting.

“We are looking at some different ballistic protection for our officers," said UCF Police Chief Richard Beary. "We’re trying to figure out a way to fund that right now. Unfortunately, sometimes the public misinterprets protective equipment as militarization. Well, putting on a ballistic helmet to save your life to me is not militarization."

Beary said law enforcement has a dangerous job – and now it’s more dangerous.

"I feel terrible for the families," Beary said. "It puts a great deal of stress on our officers, it puts a great deal of stress on their families when their loved ones go to work each day. I have two children who are Orange County deputies. One of them, my son Greg, has a two-month-old baby at home and the stress on his wife right now is incredible. But, you know, we stand strong and we're gonna get the job done."