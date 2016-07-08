© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Algae, Gun Control And Sports In Brevard County

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 8, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT
Satellite photograph of Lake Okeechobee from July 2016, showing a large cyanobacteria algae bloom. Image courtesy of NASA
Blue Green Algae causes a stink in South Florida. Fingers are pointed, blame assigned. But how to stop this happening again? Central Floridians meanwhile are still nervous after the fish kill in spring in the Northern Indian River lagoon. Are Florida’s famed beaches doomed?

Democratic lawmakers in Florida fail to get the votes they need to call a special session to discuss gun control. Meanwhile their counterparts on Capitol Hill are also beating the drum for gun control. As the weeks tick on after the shooting at Pulse nightclub - was that massacre a turning point? Or just another mass killing to add to the list? Some lawmakers say the focus should be on mental health… not gun control. Is mental health the issue that needs attention?

Enterprise Florida, the agency whose job is to bring new jobs and business to the sunshine state is slimming down.

In Brevard County, the minor league Manatees team leaves for Osceola County and there’s debate over a new stadium in Titusville. Is Central Florida becoming a sports destination? Are new stadiums worth the investment for smaller cities?

