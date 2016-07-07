Orlando City Release Head Coach Adrian Heath

Orlando City Soccer Club and head coach Adrian Heath have parted ways.

The releasing of head coach Adrian Heath comes after a jolting 4 to 0 loss to FC Dallas on Monday.

Club President Phil Rawlins, along with Orlando City’s Board, announced the change last night.

In a statement, Rawlins said the club had reached a tipping point where it must evaluate, learn and make difficult decisions. “

"While our successes together are undoubtable," said Rawlins, "we believe the renewed energy this change will bring will be uplifting for the team. We feel that the time has come for us to move on with our future in MLS. We continue to remain very excited about the growth of our Club.”

Heath has been with the club since 2008 when it was a minor-league team in Austin, Texas. Heath remained the head coach as the club moved to Orlando in 2011 and when it joined the MLS last year.

Orlando City Soccer Club announced a comprehensive search for a new head couch. In the meantime, Assistant Coach Bobby Murphy and Orlando City B Assistant Coach Anthony Pulis lead the team.