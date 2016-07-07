© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando City Release Head Coach Adrian Heath

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 7, 2016 at 11:01 AM EDT
Adrian Heath. Photo: Orlando City Soccer
Adrian Heath. Photo: Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City Soccer Club and head coach Adrian Heath have parted ways.

The releasing of head coach Adrian Heath comes after a jolting 4 to 0 loss to FC Dallas on Monday.

Club President Phil Rawlins, along with Orlando City’s Board, announced the change last night.

In a statement, Rawlins said the club had reached a tipping point where it must evaluate, learn and make difficult decisions. “

"While our successes together are undoubtable," said Rawlins, "we believe the renewed energy this change will bring will be uplifting for the team. We feel that the time has come for us to move on with our future in MLS. We continue to remain very excited about the growth of our Club.”

Heath has been with the club since 2008 when it was a minor-league team in Austin, Texas. Heath remained the head coach as the club moved to Orlando in 2011 and when it joined the MLS last year.

Orlando City Soccer Club announced a comprehensive search for a new head couch. In the meantime, Assistant Coach Bobby Murphy and Orlando City B Assistant Coach Anthony Pulis lead the team.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMLSsoccerLionsOrlando City
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details