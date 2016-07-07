JetBlue Could Offer Daily Orlando-Havana Flights

Flights out of four Florida cities could be heading to Cuba this fall. A bulk of the daily flights will take off from Florida.

The U.S. government approved ten cities total, including Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. The tentative agreement is part of a larger push by the Obama administration to normalize relations with Cuba.

Delta, JetBlue and Southwest are just a few of the eight airlines providing round-trip service to Havana. Airlines will still need to record the official reason why passengers are traveling to Cuba, and store that information for five years.

A decision will come later this summer, after a public comment period. Flights could start taking off this fall.

Florida Flights & Locations

American Airlines: Miami-Havana, four times a day

Delta Airlines: Miami-Havana, once a day

Frontier Airlines: Miami-Havana, once a day

JetBlue Airlines: Orlando-Havana, once a day

JetBlue Airlines: Ft. Lauderdale-Havana, twice a day except once on Saturday

Southwest Airlines: Ft. Lauderdale-Havana, twice a day

Southwest Airlines: Tampa-Havana, once a day

Spirit Airlines: Ft. Lauderdale-Havana, twice a day