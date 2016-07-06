© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Thirsty? Urine Luck.

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 6, 2016 at 8:30 AM EDT
NASA's water treatment system. Photo: NASA
If we’re going to go on a long-duration mission like one to Mars we’re going to need a few essentials. Fuel, food and water. All this stuff takes up mass. And mass requires fuel to get it from Earth into space.

So what if we could recycle some of these things while en route to Mars? Let’s think about water. Water goes in, water comes out, and you drink it? Ew!

Well, surprisingly NASA astronuats uses a urine recycling system on the International Space Station, but it's only about 80-percent efficienc. Lauren Kelsey, principal investigator and program manager for the water recovery project with Paragon Space Development Corporation, is working on new technology that makes urine recycling more efficient.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
