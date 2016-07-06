Florida Confirms 11 New Zika Cases Wednesday

Florida confirmed 11 new cases of the Zika virus today – the most new infections logged in the state during a single day.

All Florida cases were caught while traveling outside the continental U.S. or by having sex with a traveler. Central Florida logged five new cases: three in Orange County, one in Osceola County and one in Lake County.

South Florida still leads the state with the most infections, with more than 100 cases logged in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Zika is primarily spread by mosquitoes, although several cases of sexual transmission have been reported as well.

Florida now has had 263 cases – including 28 people still showing symptoms. Florida has the mosquitoes that can spread the virus from person to person, but that hasn’t happened in the continental U.S. Florida has had 43 pregnant women in Florida have caught Zika – and one baby has been born with microcephaly, or a severely under-developed brain, as a result.

Health officials confirmed today that Florida will get a piece of the $25 million in Zika funding announced last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But a $1.9 billion dollar request from the Obama administration remains stalled in Congress.