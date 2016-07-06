Fate Of DeBary Mayor Will Linger A Little Longer

The wait continues for DeBary Mayor Clint Johnson on whether he will be ousted from office. Johnson was supposed to find out at a hearing Wednesday night.

On June 15, as most the country was glued to coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the DeBary City Council held a special meeting and voted to push Johnson’s hearing to August 17th. But the city clerk says that date falls during a Florida League of Cities conference, and at least three council members will be out of town.

So Johnson may have to wait even longer.

The former city manager claims Johnson violated DeBary’s charter by ordering staff around in texts, tweets and emails.

City Council will have to decide whether Johnson violated the city charter and whether those violations are grave enough to remove him from office.