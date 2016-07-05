Fishkind Conversations: The 4 Factors Re-Shaping Our Economy
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there are four major structural changes underway right now that will shape the economic environment over the next twenty years.
He tells 90.7's Nicole Creston about the Big Four and how they will affect us.
Hank's Highlights:
- Here's the list: (1) artificial intelligence, (2) globalization, (3) immigration, and (4) climate change
- These structural shifts have already been underway for some time and will continue to re-shape the economy
- The pathway forward is to embrace these changes, adapt to them, and make them work to the best advantage