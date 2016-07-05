© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The 4 Factors Re-Shaping Our Economy

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 5, 2016 at 2:56 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there are four major structural changes underway right now that will shape the economic environment over the next twenty years.

He tells 90.7's Nicole Creston about the Big Four and how they will affect us.

Hank's Highlights:


  • Here's the list: (1) artificial intelligence, (2) globalization, (3) immigration, and (4) climate change

  • These structural shifts have already been underway for some time and will continue to re-shape the economy

  • The pathway forward is to embrace these changes, adapt to them, and make them work to the best advantage

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details