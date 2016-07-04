© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nelson Calls For More Action For Estuaries Inundated By Okeechobee Water

By Amy Green
Published July 4, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Sen. Bill Nelson is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to store more water south of Lake Okeechobee.

He says the action would spare coastal estuaries to the east and west where polluted water from the state's largest lake is causing problems.

A guacamole-thick algae in the St. Lucie River prompted a state of emergency declaration for the area. The Caloosahatchee River is experiencing similar problems.

Nelson visited the St. Lucie River east of Lake Okeechobee as the area braced for a holiday weekend with beaches smeared by the foul-smelling algae.

"The raspy voice that I have right now is because I was breathing in those toxins as I was on the St. Lucie River at Stuart."

The problem began with a wet winter that pushed Lake Okeechobee to its highest level in a decade. The lake releases are aimed at alleviating pressure on the lake's aging dike.

The Army Corps announced June 30 it will reduce the releases.

 

Tags
Bill NelsonEnvironmentlake okeechobeest. lucie river
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
