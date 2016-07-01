© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Town Hall Meetings Scheduled About OneOrlando Disbursements

By Amy Green
Published July 1, 2016 at 8:01 AM EDT
People write messages at the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
People write messages at the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Two town hall meetings are scheduled for Aug. 4 on the disbursement of the OneOrlando Fund, established after the Pulse mass shooting for victims and families.

City leaders also announced other new details Friday about the fund.

The town hall meetings are aimed at gathering feedback from victims, families and the Orlando community. Fund disbursements will be made by Oct. 1.

City leaders announced the board members who will oversee the fund. They include leaders of Orlando's business, Hispanic and LGBT communities.

The fund will be administered by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who administered the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and a fund set up after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The National Center for Victims of Crime also will help administer the fund. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to assisting mass shooting victims.

The OneOrlando Fund will combine with Pulse funds established by Equality Florida and The Center, both LGBT organizations. Together the funds have raised $17 million.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulsePulse Shootingoneorlando
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details