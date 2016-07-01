Record Travel Expected In Florida This Fourth Of July Weekend

A record number of people will hit the roadways this Independence Day weekend. As 90.7’s Crystal Chavez reports, AAA is once again offering its free towing service for Florida residents too tipsy to drive.

Tow to Go is open to everyone, even if you’re not a AAA member. Auto Club spokesman Matt Nasworthy encourages people to designate a driver or other safe ride.

“But for those that, you know find themselves at the end of the night and they don’t have a safe way home we’ll come out pick them up and the vehicle and take them home free of charge or somewhere within 10 miles to a safe location,” said Nasworthy.

Tow to Go has been getting drivers home safe during busy travel holidays since 1998. Thanks in part to low gas prices, a record more than two million Floridians are expected to travel this weekend, mostly on the roadways.

The program starts Friday and will end on Tuesday at 6 a.m. To use the service call 855-286-9546.

Florida Highway Patrol said you can call them to report reckless drivers, suspected drunk drivers or if you are stranded on the road. Do that by dialing star FHP or star, 3-4-7.