Nelson: Pulse Shooter Read ISIS Material "Over A Period Of Time"

By Amy Green
Published July 1, 2016 at 12:36 PM EDT

Sen. Bill Nelson says ISIS motivated the Pulse shooter more than any desire to commit a hate crime against the LGBT or Hispanic communities.

The central Florida Democrat says that's his conclusion after a briefing from a senior FBI official about the June 12 mass shooting, the worst in modern American history.

Nelson says the shooter had no direct affiliation with the terrorist organization. He says the 29-year-old Florida man acted independently and had "gone to a number of sites having to do with ISIS and had read that material over a period of time."

He declined further comment on the ongoing FBI investigation.

Nelson says he continues to pursue gun reform after the shooting.

He is pushing a measure that would require the FBI to be notified if someone who used to be on the Terrorist Watchlist bought a gun.

He says such a measure might have stopped the gunman who killed or wounded more than a 100 at Pulse.

"In buying the kind of assault weapons that he bought with all of the clips, I think that would definitely be a tip-off to the FBI since he bought them almost a week out from the shooting."

Nelson says the bill has no opposition.

An earlier Senate effort at gun reform failed. Detractors including Gov. Rick Scott say the nation should focus instead on fighting terrorism.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBill NelsonPulsePulse Shooting
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
