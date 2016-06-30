Restaurants Across Florida Donate Proceeds To Pulse Shooting Victims

Hundreds of restaurants across the state are donating some or all of Thursday’s proceeds to help victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Inside Beefy King, the line was nearly out the door. The Orlando institution is donating 25 percent of Thursday’s sales to the OneOrlando Fund.

Eating a roast beef sandwich and tater tots, Jenny Webster didn’t know she was helping Pulse victims, but thrilled to be doing so.

Beefy King owner Roland Smith said it feels good to be able to give back. “We’re just very happy to be able to be involved with everything like this, said Webster. “Orlando has been a part of our life for 48 years now, and we’re happy to be able to give back.”

Firebirds in Orlando is donating 10 percent of its sales to the OneOrlando Fund. Managing Partner D.J. Mariello said they’re extending many of their specials to encourage business. “We also have a donation line on each one of our guest checks that guests can actually donate cash funds straight directly to the OneOrlando Fund,” said Mariello.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association organized the Dine Out day event. A list of participating restaurants can be found here.

The OneOrlando Fund has raised more than $7 million so far.