Orange County Approves Money For Pro Bowl

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 29, 2016 at 1:28 PM EDT
citrus-bowl-inside-with-ocs-signs_cw

Orange County Commissioners have agreed to spend $3 million to help bring the NFL’s pro bowl to Orlando.

The $3 million comes out of the county’s Tourism Development Tax and will be paid to the NFL over three years.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan lobbied to bring the NFL’s exhibition game from Hawaii to Orlando.

He said Orlando’s an easy destination to get to for East Coast football fans and he expects Camping World Stadium to sell out.

Hogan said the pro bowl generated $25 million in economic impact for Hawaii in 2012, and 61,000 fans will have a big impact on Central Florida’s economy too.

The pro bowl kicks off in Orlando next January.

Central Florida News
