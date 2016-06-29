Orange County Approves Money For Pro Bowl

Orange County Commissioners have agreed to spend $3 million to help bring the NFL’s pro bowl to Orlando.

The $3 million comes out of the county’s Tourism Development Tax and will be paid to the NFL over three years.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan lobbied to bring the NFL’s exhibition game from Hawaii to Orlando.

He said Orlando’s an easy destination to get to for East Coast football fans and he expects Camping World Stadium to sell out.

Hogan said the pro bowl generated $25 million in economic impact for Hawaii in 2012, and 61,000 fans will have a big impact on Central Florida’s economy too.

The pro bowl kicks off in Orlando next January.