Florida Gov. Scott Rejects Special Session Gun Debate Post-Pulse

Gov. Rick Scott said he will not call a special session to debate gun legislation in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting despite a loud cry from democrats. Secretary of State Ken Detzner has received dozens of petitions this week from democrats asking to survey lawmakers on whether they would consider changing the Florida’s gun laws.

“The Second Amendment has been around for over 200 years. The Second Amendment didn’t kill anybody. Evil does. This is ISIS. It’s radical Islam. And we’ve got to find out how to come together as a community," said Scott during a visit Wednesday afternoon to the Salvation Army offices in Orlando where two dozen volunteers received his thanks for aiding the families of victims in the days after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

National security is a legislative priority. Not guns, said Scott.

“All of us have to be involved in how we make our state, our community safer, our nation safer. Part of it is, if you see something, you gotta say something. You gotta let law enforcement know. If you see anything happening in your neighborhood that you have questions, call them,” he added.

Florida democrats would like to propose legislation that would keep suspected terrorists from buying firearms in the state.