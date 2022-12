90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind told us last week that when it comes to the internet, our “P.I.I.” – or “personally identifying information” – is something most Americans want to keep private, but we wind up sharing anyway. And that information is quite valuable in the online economy, or what he calls “the internet of things.”

Fishkind starts by explaining to 90.7's Nicole Creston what he means by “the internet of things.”