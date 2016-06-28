Demonstrators March In Orlando For Gun Control

A group of demonstrators marched through Orlando Tuesday calling for action on gun control legislation.

About 30 people including Democratic State Sen. Darren Soto and Florida Democratic Hispanic Caucus chair Vivian Rodriguez began the march in front of Florida Senate President Andy Gardiner’s office, just over a mile from Pulse nightclub.

Ayme Levy helped organize the demonstration.

She said they want a special session to discuss a 'no fly- no buy' law that would stop gun sales to people on the FBI’s no- fly list or other watch lists.

“We reached out to every representative that covered this district, and the people who arrived were the people who decided they would like to speak,” said Levy.

“We knocked on Senator Gardiner’s door," said Levy.

"We asked him if he would like to come out and address us. We were denied.”

Gardiner’s office told the demonstrators he wasn’t available, but promised to get back to them on the issue.

Orange County Soil and water conservation district chair Eric Rollings said he thinks the bill has bipartisan appeal.

“I don’t think this is really a partisan issue," said Rollings.

"I think it’s gotten to the point where what we’re asking for today, those are pretty basic things. It’s not about taking anybody’s guns away.”

Demonstrators ended their march outside the office of Republican State Rep. Mike Miller, across the street from the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Miller was not available to speak to the marchers either.