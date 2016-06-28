Could U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Abortion Law Impact Florida?

State lawmakers and advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are wondering what yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Texas abortion law means for new legislation regarding abortion in Florida.

Florida’s recently-passed House Bill 1411 has some similarities with the Texas law the court struck down, such as requiring doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals near their clinics.

But Ingrid Delgado of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops believes the ruling shouldn't have an impact in Florida.

“We believe that it’s different enough that it won’t affect the state of Florida," she said. "Medical directors were already required to have a transfer agreement, or admitting privileges, within 30 minutes to a hospital. HB 1411 just extended that requirement to all physicians providing abortions.”

But U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, a Tallahassee Democrat, thinks the regulations go too far.

“I do believe firmly that this is something the government should stay out of, and it should be a decision between a woman, her God, her family, and those that love and care about her,” Graham said.

The Florida bill is slated to go into effect on Friday, but it's being challenged in federal court Wednesday.