Intersection: Rubio's Back, Dem's Sit In & Pulse Raises Funds

The weeks of mourning and mobilizing in Orlando are giving way to long-term discussions regarding gun legislation and the effectiveness of the FBI and Orlando Police Department.

Then, the alliance between members of various minority communities - more specifically Latinos and the LGBT. Is this something new? Will the tragedy, in a way, help bridge the gap of LGBT acceptance in the Latino community?

And, Marco Rubio announced on his website on Wednesday that he will be seeking re-election after all. Will his sudden change of heart score against him and does it even matter?