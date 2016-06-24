© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Rubio's Back, Dem's Sit In & Pulse Raises Funds

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 24, 2016 at 7:32 AM EDT
sen-marco-rubio-speaking-at-the-faith-and-freedom-coalitions-road-to-majority-conference-in-2013

The weeks of mourning and mobilizing in Orlando are giving way to long-term discussions regarding gun legislation and the effectiveness of the FBI and Orlando Police Department.

Then, the alliance between members of various minority communities - more specifically Latinos and the LGBT. Is this something new? Will the tragedy, in a way, help bridge the gap of LGBT acceptance in the Latino community?

And, Marco Rubio announced on his website on Wednesday that he will be seeking re-election after all. Will his sudden change of heart score against him and does it even matter?

