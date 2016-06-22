© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hispanic Chamber: It's Time To Start Healing

By Catherine Welch
Published June 22, 2016 at 1:01 PM EDT
hispanic-chamber-orlando

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding a vigil Friday for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. It's going to be in Spanish, and guests are asked to wear white. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Ana Bello said the goal is to bring the Hispanic community together and help start the healing process.

(Click audio to hear 90.7's Catherine Welch talk with Bello about how the nightclub shooting is bringing the Hispanic community together.)

What: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Vigil

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, Fl

When: Friday, June 24th 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsShootingPulsePulse Shootinghispanic chamber
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details