Hispanic Chamber: It's Time To Start Healing

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding a vigil Friday for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. It's going to be in Spanish, and guests are asked to wear white. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Ana Bello said the goal is to bring the Hispanic community together and help start the healing process.

(Click audio to hear 90.7's Catherine Welch talk with Bello about how the nightclub shooting is bringing the Hispanic community together.)

What: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Vigil

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, Fl

When: Friday, June 24th 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.