© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Wildlife Commissioners: No Bear Hunt This Year

By Amy Green
Published June 22, 2016 at 12:41 PM EDT
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

UPDATE: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions voted against having a bear hunt this year. After nearly 7 hours of comments, including public input, the commission voted 4 to 3 against a hunt in 2016.

The commission also recommended gathering more information to consider a hunt in 2017.

Original Story

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considered Wednesday whether to hold another bear hunt.

Commissioners were faced with four options, from holding another hunt this year to banning bear hunting from the state entirely.
Florida Fish and Wildlife biologists recommended another hunt this year with new restrictions, like reducing the hunt area to where human-bear interactions are most frequent.

Commissioners considered hours of public testimony. Sheri Hutchins' 15-year-old daughter was attacked while walking her dog. She says the Panhandle teen suffered "52 bite marks down the right side of her body, half of her face was ripped open, her ear was ripped off, large gashes all through the top of her head."

Hutchins supported another hunt. Others called for better trash management.

Local governments statewide have approved resolutions opposing another hunt, including here in central Florida. The region is home to the state's largest bear population.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsbearsbear huntEnvironmentflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissio
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details