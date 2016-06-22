Congressman Alan Grayson Tells Tallahassee To Ban Assault Weapons In Florida

Democratic Congressman Alan Grayson was in Tallahassee calling on the Florida legislature to pass a bill that would ban assault weapons in Florida. Inside the state capitol Tuesday, Grayson taped a copy of Connecticut's assault weapon ban bill to the chamber doors of the Florida House of Representatives and Senate. The Connecticut legislation passed following the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Seven states currently have some form of ban on semiautomatic firearms.

Grayson said the death count from last week’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando was likely so high because the killer had a weapon that could fire rounds in rapid succession.

“It is far too easy to kill too many people, too quickly,” Grayson said. “Only an assault weapons ban will solve that problem, with any effect in the near future.”

Grayson also filed paperwork yesterday to officially become a Democratic candidate for Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate. In a recent Mason-Dixon poll, Grayson trailed fellow Democratic Congressman Patrick Murphy, 31 percent to 23 percent in the primary. Labor attorney Pam Keith drew three percent.