How Visit Orlando Promotes Tourism In A Time Of Terror

The Pulse nightclub shooting rocked Orlando and the world. The worst shooting in modern U.S. history happened 21 miles from Disney World. And with sad news out of Orlando splashed across headlines, the tourism industry has a delicate job to do – mourn the loss of 49 lives but also tell the world to come visit and have fun.

90.7’s Catherine Welch talked with Visit Orlando’s CEO George Aguel about grieving the lost lives while getting the message out that Orlando is open for business.