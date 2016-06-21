© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gun Reform Measures Fail In Senate

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 21, 2016 at 9:14 AM EDT
File Photo: U.S. Senate Chamber
File Photo: U.S. Senate Chamber

The U.S. Senate did not pass any of the four gun-reform measures it voted on last night in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that killed 49 people and injured 53. Two of the measures were Republican-backed, two were put forth by Democrats. One of latter included language from Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, which called for the FBI to be alerted if anyone who is or has been investigated for possible ties to terrorism tries to purchase a gun.

The votes split largely along party lines.

Nelson expressed disappointment after all four measures were defeated.

“What am I going to tell 49 grieving families? What am I going to tell the families of those that are still in the hospital fighting for their lives? ...What am I going to tell the community of Orlando that is trying to come together in the healing? Sadly, what I am going to have to tell them is that the NRA won again.”

Republican Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said he supported a competing proposal that called for a three-day delay for a court review if the potential buyer has been investigated for terrorism within the past five years. In a statement, Rubio said he believes that the measure “struck the proper balance between addressing gaps in the law that could be exploited by terrorists, while taking care not to place new burdens on lawful gun owners.”

Tuesday, a group of Republicans say they’re working on a compromise bill involving names on the "no-fly" list and another closely-monitored list related to suspected terrorism ties.

Tags
Central Florida Newsgun lawsPulse shootingPulse Shooting
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details