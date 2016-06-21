Greenwood Cemetery: A Place To Remember The Pulse Nightclub Shooting Victims

The morning after the shooting at Pulse nightclub, Don Price got a call from Mayor Buddy Dyer. Price is the Sexton at Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, and the mayor was calling to ask about funeral plots for the victims.

The city is offering free burials at the cemetery for those who died, and there are also plans for a memorial.

(Click on the audio to hear Price talk with 90.7's Matthew Peddie)

"The sad part is seeing these kids went out dancing Saturday night, they were just having fun and dancing, and then all of a sudden everybody's world changed," said Price.

"Not just their families' world, but our world in Orlando is completely changed."

Members from many of Orlando's famous families are buried at Greenwood Cemetery.

"You have Linton E. Allen, that's the name of that fountain at Lake Eola- the Linton E. Allen memorial fountain," said Price.

"The Bumbys, the Beachams, these are old family names that grace our cemetery."

Price said it's fitting there will be a place at the Cemetery for people to come and remember the victims of the shooting. Even those who aren't buried there will be marked with a stone.

Price said he's buried thousands of people over the years, but these funerals have been the hardest.

"I think I've cried with everybody," said Price.

"Although it's my job, if it didn't hurt, we wouldn't be human."