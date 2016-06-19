Thousands Expected At Candlelight Vigil For Pulse Shooting Victims

Thousands of people are expected to flood into downtown Orlando Sunday evening for a vigil to remember the Pulse nightclub shooting victims.

The vigil comes a week after a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

According to the event’s facebook page, nearly 30 thousand people have said they plan to attend the vigil at Lake Eola.

The organizers say that it’s a “gathering of friends who want to not only mourn the loss of 49 amazing souls but also to send one very vivid pulse of love and unity.”

Attendees are asked to bring candles, water and hugs.

The city of Orlando is closing streets around Lake Eola in the heart of downtown, and indicated it will close more streets if necessary.

Fees for downtown parking garages are reduced, there are free buses, and SunRail is running throughout the evening.

The event begins at 6pm. Organizers say it includes speeches from the mayors of Orlando and Orange County, Governor Rick Scott, and Pulse nightclub staff.

It will end with a silent candlelight vigil at sunset.