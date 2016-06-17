Pulse Resources and FAQs

Orlando is mourning the loss of 49 lives in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Orlando will never forget what happened at Pulse Nightclub. The nation and the world will not forget.

WMFE stands with you, Orlando. We are grieving with you. We are marveling at the incredible strength and unity you are showing to the world in the face of this atrocity.

As we seek to understand what happened and heal as a community, you will have many questions about how you can get help and give it. Here's some information that we hope can help you... #OrlandoUnited

Where can I go for emotional support or other resources? The 2-1-1 Information and Assistance Crisis Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained specialists can offer crisis support and connect callers to community resources that are providing face to face services. You can access 2-1-1 by phone, text, chat or email. Simply dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to 898-211 or visit hfuw.org/get-help.

Where can I donate? The City of Orlando has launched the One Orlando Fund.

Where can I give blood? OneBlood is accepting blood donations, but they request you make an appointment. There will be a continued need for blood donations over the coming days.

Where can I volunteer? The City of Orlando is coordinating volunteer groups. If you’d like to offer your time, please fill out their form and you will be contacted.

Where can I find the list of victims? The City of Orlando has created a siteto recognize the victims. All families have been contacted, so all 49 names are listed.

How else can I help? On June 21, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the road closures surrounding Pulse were being lifted. All of the businesses nearby had been closed during the investigation, so we urge residents to support these businesses as we all rebuild together. For more information, please see Mayor Dyer’s statement.

How can I share my story? To aid in the healing of our community, 90.7 WMFE has created Post Your Pulse, a place where you can share your stories, your photos, your feelings, and connect with others to heal. Let’s get to know these victims, with help from those who knew them. Let’s share stories of solidarity and kindness. Let’s thank our first responders and good Samaritans.

(Source: Heart of Florida United Way)