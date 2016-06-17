Intersection: Friday News Round Table

As news broke early last Sunday of a shooting at Pulse nightclub, reporters scrambled to cover the story. Then details emerged of a shooting on an unimaginable scale. Today on Intersection- we’ll talk about covering the horror and the humanity of that night- and in the days that followed, unraveling the crime story, the politics and the stories of those who were killed and those who survived the massacre. Sunday’s mass shooting was the country’s deadliest in modern history. And while the survivors begin to be sent home from hospital and the FBI pores over the crime scene, politicians are reacting too. Florida’s Democratic lawmakers are calling for tougher gun controls. There’s Republican support for a ban on suspected terrorists being able to buy firearms. On capitol Hill a marathon filibuster to try and force the hand of GOP lawmakers and allow a vote on gun control measures. Meanwhile Senator Marco Rubio says he’s reconsidering leaving the senate, and could run for re-election. What stories have stood out about the shooting and the aftermath? How do you define terror? Can this outpouring of goodwill and solidarity survive as Orlando tries to heal? What should the city, and state officials do for survivors as they leave hospital and grapple with massive medical bills? And what kind of conversation on gun control will there be? Maria Padilla, host of the Orlando Latino blog, Frank Torres, editor of the Orlando Political Observer, and Beth Kassab, columnist with the Orlando Sentinel join Intersection to discuss the Pulse nightclub shooting.