© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Victims Going Home After Pulse Night Club Shooting

By Abe Aboraya
Published June 16, 2016 at 8:11 AM EDT
Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Regional Medical Center.

More victims are headed home from the hospital after the Pulse night club shooting.

Of the 44 victims brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center, 23 are still in the hospital. Six patients are still in critical condition, three are in guarded and 14 are considered stable.

The hospital has performed 50 surgeries so far, with three more planned today. Nine of the victims died shortly after being brought to ORMC, but noe have died since.

Eleven patients were brought to other hospitals in the area.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFEPulse ShootingNational
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details