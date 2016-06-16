More Victims Going Home After Pulse Night Club Shooting

More victims are headed home from the hospital after the Pulse night club shooting.

Of the 44 victims brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center, 23 are still in the hospital. Six patients are still in critical condition, three are in guarded and 14 are considered stable.

The hospital has performed 50 surgeries so far, with three more planned today. Nine of the victims died shortly after being brought to ORMC, but noe have died since.

Eleven patients were brought to other hospitals in the area.