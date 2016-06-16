Disney Reviewing Its Signage Following Death Of Toddler

All of Disney World's beaches are still closed following the death of two year-old Lane Graves. An alligator dragged the Nebraska toddler into the water. Search teams found his body Wednesday.

In a statement, Disney said it’s conducting a “swift and thorough review" of its processes and protocols --including the number, placement and wording of signs.

Authorities say there was a sign telling people not to swim in the area where the boy was snatched by the gator. But it’s not clear whether Disney has any signage warning of alligators.