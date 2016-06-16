© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Reviewing Its Signage Following Death Of Toddler

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 16, 2016 at 11:41 AM EDT
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

All of Disney World's beaches are still closed following the death of two year-old Lane Graves. An alligator dragged the Nebraska toddler into the water. Search teams found his body Wednesday.

In a statement, Disney said it’s conducting a “swift and thorough review" of its processes and protocols --including the number, placement and wording of signs.

Authorities say there was a sign telling people not to swim in the area where the boy was snatched by the gator. But it’s not clear whether Disney has any signage warning of alligators.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDisneytheme parks
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details