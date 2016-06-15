Remembering the Victims of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Orlando is reeling from the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2016, at the Pulse gay nightclub when a lone gunman opened fire, killing 50 people and wounding dozens more. The gunman, Omar Mateen of Fort Pierce, was killed several hours later in a shootout with police after a hostage standoff inside the club.

The City of Orlando has released the names of 49 victims. Here are their names, their ages and most of their faces.

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, Sarasota, Fla.



Stanley Almodovar III, 23, Clermont, Fla.

First picture of the year. Happy 2016 A photo posted by Juan Guerrero (@juang0628) on Jun 6, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36, Orlando, Fla.

Luis S. Vielma, 22, Sanford, Fla.

Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22



Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20



Kimberly Morris, 37



Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29



Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35

Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50

Amanda Alvear, 25

Martin Benitez Torres, 33

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25

Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26

Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31

Oscar Aracena-Montero, left, and his partner Simon A. Carrillo, right.

Enrique L. Rios Jr., 25

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30

Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19

Cory James Connell, 21

Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37

Luis Daniel Conde, 39

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32

Frank Hernandez, 27



Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33



Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49



Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28



Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25



Akyra Monet Murray, 18



Paul Terrell Henry, 41



Antonio Davon Brown, 29



Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24



Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21

Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33



Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25



Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24



Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32

Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25



Jerald Arthur Wright, 31



Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25



Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez, 27

