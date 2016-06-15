Remembering the Victims of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting
Orlando is reeling from the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2016, at the Pulse gay nightclub when a lone gunman opened fire, killing 50 people and wounding dozens more. The gunman, Omar Mateen of Fort Pierce, was killed several hours later in a shootout with police after a hostage standoff inside the club.
The City of Orlando has released the names of 49 victims. Here are their names, their ages and most of their faces.
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, Sarasota, Fla.
Stanley Almodovar III, 23, Clermont, Fla.
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36, Orlando, Fla.
Luis S. Vielma, 22, Sanford, Fla.
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20
Kimberly Morris, 37
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30
Darryl Roman Burt II, 29
Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32
Rest in Peace Deonka "Zeus" Drayton. Another photo I took on Friday. These faces are burned into my memory forevermore. #queer #transgender #lesbian #orlandostrong #bisexual #gay #pulse #girlslikeus
A photo posted by melodymaia (@melodymaia) on
Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35
Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50
Amanda Alvear, 25
Martin Benitez Torres, 33
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25
Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31
Enrique L. Rios Jr., 25
Miguel Angel Honorato, 30
Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40
Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19
Cory James Connell, 21
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37
Luis Daniel Conde, 39
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24
Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32
I just looked through the photos I took on Friday night at Southern Nights and found that I took a photo of Juan Ramon Guerrero and his boyfriend Dru Leinonen. Dru's mom is Christine Leinonen who has been all over the national news looking for her son. Juan has been confirmed deceased. Update: I am hearing reports that Dru has also been confirmed as deceased. I am haunted that I may have taken the last photo of them together. I can't even process this. They were so beautiful. If anyone knows the Leinonen family, please send them the photo. #pulse #gay #bisexual #girlslikeus #lesbian #transgender #orlandostrong #southernnightsorlando #queer #christopherleinonen #juanramonguerrero A photo posted by melodymaia (@melodymaia) on
Frank Hernandez, 27
Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49
Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28
Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25
Akyra Monet Murray, 18
Paul Terrell Henry, 41
Antonio Davon Brown, 29
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24
Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21
Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33
Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24
Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32
Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25
Jerald Arthur Wright, 31
Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25
Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez, 27