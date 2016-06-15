OneOrlando Fund Set Up to Help Families of Nightclub Shooting

A One Orlando Fund has been set up to help families of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims. The funds will help the LGBT, Hispanic, faith and other communities.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he expects the fund to take care of long-term needs. But families grappling with the death of a loved one also need immediate help, said Dyer, and they are already receiving it.

“Saturday night people weren’t thinking about how to get death certificates, how they’re going to bury somebody how they’re going to get friends and family here. So anything you can think of that they might need,” said Dyer after a press conference announcing the fund.

“Here’s a simple one, many of them, the deceased had cars that were parked around Pulse, so how are they going to get the cars,” said Dyer

The Walt Disney Company has donated $1 million to the fund. The Orlando Magic donated $100,000, JetBlue $100,000 and Mears $50,000.

Contributions can be made at OneOrlando.org

Checks sent to: OneOrlando P.O. Box 4990, Orlando, FL 32803