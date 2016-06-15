2 Year-Old Grabbed By Alligator At Disney Presumed Dead

The Orange County Sheriff says the search is on for the body of a 2-year-old boy snatched by an alligator at Disney World. Authorities say the alligator dragged the Nebraska toddler under water at a man-made lagoon near Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Dive teams, a helicopter and crews by boat are looking for the body. Sheriff Jerry Demings said there’s no record of anything like this ever happening at Disney before.

“Our ultimate goal is to try to bring some closure to the family by recovering their loved one. We have an excess of 50 personnel from the Orange County sheriff’s office alone that is working on this recovery effort,” said Demings.

Demings said there are ‘no swimming’ signs in the area. There’s no indication there are signs warning of alligators. Disney closed all of its resort “beaches” Wednesday.