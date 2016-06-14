© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Survivor Of Orlando Shooting Describes Ordeal

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 14, 2016 at 9:35 AM EDT
Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Angel Colon speaks at ORMC press conference
Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Angel Colon speaks at ORMC press conference

Harrowing details are emerging from survivors of Sunday morning’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Survivor Angel Colon, who has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, spoke from a wheelchair at a press conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

He described terrifying minutes of lying on the floor with other club patrons, after the initial chaos that erupted when shooter Omar Mateen opened fire. Colon said Mateen then methodically shot at the people on the floor, one by one.

"I look over, and he shoots the girl next to me. And I’m just there, laying down and I’m thinking, 'I’m next, I’m dead,'" said Colon. "So, I don’t know how, but by the glory of God, he shoots toward my head and he hits my hand. And then he shoots me again and it hits the side of my hip."

Colon is among those recovering at ORMC.

Officials announced of the original 44 people hospitalized after the shooting, 27 are still there, and six are still in intensive care.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse Nightclubmass shootingPulse Shooting
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details