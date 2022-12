A List Of Vigils And Services Wednesday To Honor Victims

What: City-wide prayer meeting

Where: Festival Park in Orlando

When: 7:00 pm

What: Candlelight vigil

Where: The Delaney Street Baptist Church, Orlando

When: 6:30 pm

What: Interfaith prayer service

Where: Central Baptist Church

When: 7:00 pm

What: Vigil

Where: Valencia Community College, East Campus Bldg 4

When: 6 – 7:00 pm

What: Prayer and vigil

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, Orlando

When: 7:00 pm

What: Vigil

Where: Christ Church Unity

When: 7:00 pm