Details Surface In Shooting Death of “The Voice” Star

A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a one-time star of NBC’s “The Voice.” Christina Grimmie was killed Friday night after her concert at The Plaza Live in Orlando.

Grimmie was signing autographs after the show when police say 27-year-old Kevin Loible approached and shot her. Loible shot and killed himself after Grimmie’s brother tackled him.

Just hours before the shooting Grimmie posted a video on her Facebook page promoting her concert. In that video she is cheery and smiling as she talks to her fans online. “Please come to the show if you live near Orlando, Florida,” she said. “We’re at the Plaza Live. Please come out. Bye!”

There were unarmed security guards at the venue, but no metal detectors. Orlando Police say Loible was carrying two handguns, two loaded magazines and a hunting knife.