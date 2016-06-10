Candidates Vying to Become Eatonville's Interim Mayor Square Off in Debate

The candidates vying to become interim mayor of central Florida’s historically black town Eatonville will debate before residents today. The debate will take place one week before residents decide who they want to lead the town in lieu of Mayor Anthony Grant. Governor Rick Scott suspended Grant amid charges that he partook in election fraud. While Grant stands trial the interim mayor will have a significant say in the town’s present and potential future. Current interim mayor Eddie Cole, former mayor Bruce Mount, and former councilwoman Francis Sealey hope are contending for the interim mayor spot.

Maye St. Julian is one of a handful of residents organizing the debate.

“It really is about citizen input and citizens getting enough information to go in the way that the majority, you know, wants it to go.”

She says property development is a key issue for the town.

“We’re in a transitional period now. It’s time to take another look at our charter and have another look at our financial situation.”

The debate will start at 7 tonight.

The special election will be held Saturday June 18th.