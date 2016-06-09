© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You Build It...

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 9, 2016 at 10:38 AM EDT
Final concept of a habitat on Mars from the Red Works 3D team. Photo: Red Works 3D
Final concept of a habitat on Mars from the Red Works 3D team. Photo: Red Works 3D

If we’re going to work and live on Mars, we need a place to live, right? There are all sorts of plans to bring habitats with us -- something like an inflatable habitat.

That’s great and all, but you need to get it there. And extra mass means extra fuel. What if we could build a habitat when we get there?

That’s the question NASA asked to some ambition teams of engineers. Design a 3d-printer so to speak that uses the resources already on mars -- like martian dust -- to build a habitat.

Keegan Kirkpatrick is the Team Lead at RedWorks 3D  and he’s onto something.

Tags
MarsSpaceAre We There Yethabitat3d printing
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details