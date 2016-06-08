© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Ballet And Philharmonic Hire New Leaders

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 8, 2016 at 12:43 PM EDT
Swan Lake, orlandoballet.org
Swan Lake, orlandoballet.org

Orlando’s arts community welcomes two new leaders. Both the Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra have hired new executive directors.

The Orlando Ballet has announced the hiring of Caroline Miller, who will relocate to central Florida from London. Miller has led Dance UK for a decade and is credited with merging that entity with three other dance groups.

Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill says he’s excited to work with Miller to make Orlando a cultural ambassador to the world.

“She also studied under Michael Kaiser at the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the Kennedy Center for three consecutive summers and Michael Kaiser is the person that we are currently working with as a consultant to help move our organization to grand new heights,” said Hill.

The Orlando Philharmonic named Christopher Barton its new leader. He is coming from Flagstaff, Arizona. He's led their symphony since 2014.

The philharmonic’s Music Director Eric Jacobsen said Barton is business-minded and artistically driven.

He succeeds the Orlando Philharmonic’s David Schillhammer who stepped down after more than 15 years with the organization.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando BalletartsOrlando Philharmonic
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details