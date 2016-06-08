Orlando Ballet And Philharmonic Hire New Leaders

Orlando’s arts community welcomes two new leaders. Both the Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra have hired new executive directors.

The Orlando Ballet has announced the hiring of Caroline Miller, who will relocate to central Florida from London. Miller has led Dance UK for a decade and is credited with merging that entity with three other dance groups.

Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill says he’s excited to work with Miller to make Orlando a cultural ambassador to the world.

“She also studied under Michael Kaiser at the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the Kennedy Center for three consecutive summers and Michael Kaiser is the person that we are currently working with as a consultant to help move our organization to grand new heights,” said Hill.

The Orlando Philharmonic named Christopher Barton its new leader. He is coming from Flagstaff, Arizona. He's led their symphony since 2014.

The philharmonic’s Music Director Eric Jacobsen said Barton is business-minded and artistically driven.

He succeeds the Orlando Philharmonic’s David Schillhammer who stepped down after more than 15 years with the organization.