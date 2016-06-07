© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OneWeb Announces Subcontractors For Satellite Manufacturing

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 7, 2016 at 2:02 AM EDT
Consisting of hundreds of satellites, OneWeb’s constellation will operate in low earth orbit at an altitude of 1,200 km. Photo: OneWeb
Satellite operator OneWeb is joining with three aerospace subcontractors – jump-starting a high-volume manufacturing operation just south of Kennedy Space Center.

OneWeb wants to provide high-speed internet service with a global reach. To do that, the company is partnering with Airbus Defense and Space to launch and operate a constellation of nearly 900 hundreds satellites.

The satellite operator announced plans to manufacture the satellites at Exploration Park, just south of Kennedy Space Center.

OneWeb relies on other companies to provide the parts needed to build these satellites. MacDonald, Detwiller and Associates will provide the satellite’s antennas. Teledyne Defense is supplying a critical part in providing broadband internet and French company Sodern is providing the constellation’s navigation system.

OneWeb plans to open the 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility next year and plans to use private companies like Virgin Galactic to launch the satellites into orbit.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
