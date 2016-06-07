OneWeb Announces Subcontractors For Satellite Manufacturing

Satellite operator OneWeb is joining with three aerospace subcontractors – jump-starting a high-volume manufacturing operation just south of Kennedy Space Center.

OneWeb wants to provide high-speed internet service with a global reach. To do that, the company is partnering with Airbus Defense and Space to launch and operate a constellation of nearly 900 hundreds satellites.

The satellite operator announced plans to manufacture the satellites at Exploration Park, just south of Kennedy Space Center.

OneWeb relies on other companies to provide the parts needed to build these satellites. MacDonald, Detwiller and Associates will provide the satellite’s antennas. Teledyne Defense is supplying a critical part in providing broadband internet and French company Sodern is providing the constellation’s navigation system.

OneWeb plans to open the 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility next year and plans to use private companies like Virgin Galactic to launch the satellites into orbit.