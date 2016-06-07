Intersection: EB-5 Visas, State Legislative Races & Soccer

The Orlando City Soccer Club grabbed headlines when news broke that it’s luring foreign investors with green cards as a way to help build the new stadium in Orlando. Intersection talks to Gonzalo Lopez Jordan, from the company that’s reaching out to foreign nationals who want a green card and have the cash to put towards this new stadium.

Presidential politics may be dominating the airwaves, but candidates are fighting just as hard in state and local races. As part of our Swing Vote 16 coverage political commentators Michelle Ertel and Earnest DeLoach dig into some of the big races in Central Florida for state senate and house. State attorney for Orange and Osceola County Jeff Ashton has a fight on his hands too. We talk about why that election is one to watch.

The new stadium is not the only sign of soccer fever sweeping Central Florida. International players and fans are in the city beautiful for the Copa America this week. We’ll talk about that tournament, and what makes Orlando a good city for soccer fans, with Mane Land correspondent Andrew Harrison.