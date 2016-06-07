© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida House Candidates to Face Off in Orlando

By Renata Sago
Published June 7, 2016 at 10:58 AM EDT
Photo: Florida House of Representatives.

Democratic candidates for Florida’s House of Representatives will debate jobs and education Tuesday night in Orlando. The event, sponsored by The Young Democrats of Orange County, will bring together four out of the five candidates for state house districts 47 and 48. Those areas cover Orlando and part of Winter Park. Attorneys Henry Lim and Clint Curtis will face off to unseat republican Mike Miller and union organizer Alex Barrio will debate Amy Mercado for democrat Victor Torres Jr.’s seat.

Former Florida State representative Karen Castor Dentel and Florida Trend Associate Editor Jason Garcia will serve as moderators at this event sponsored by The Young Democrats of Orange County.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. at Barry University’s Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law.

