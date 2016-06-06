Higher Death Rates Around Daytona International Speedway

Men who live near the Daytona International Speedway have higher death rates than state averages, according to an analysis of health statistics from the Florida Department of Health.

Colon cancer rates are 10 times higher than the state average in the area code surrounding the speedway, and stroke rates are almost 13 times higher.

Overall, men in Volusia County are more likely to die from six conditions: colon, lung and prostate cancers and stroke, heart disease and diabetes.

Health department officials say the upcoming Father’s Day holiday is a good reminder to get checked out by a doctor. Check here to download a presentation from the Florida Department of Health.