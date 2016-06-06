Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: Nothing’s Changed

Despite urging from GOP leaders and favorable new polling numbers, Marco Rubio says he’s not running for re-election.

The latest Mason-Dixon poll shows 49 percent of Floridians want the senator to run again. But at an appearance Monday morning in Orlando with Sen. Bill Nelson he said he’s still not running.

“Nothing’s changed from what I’ve said previously,” said Rubio. “And I don’t have anything new to announce on that other than one of the great parts of this is job is to have worked alongside Sen. Nelson.”

Five republicans are running for Rubio’s open senate seat.