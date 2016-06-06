© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: Nothing’s Changed

By Catherine Welch
Published June 6, 2016 at 8:19 AM EDT
sen-marco-rubio-speaking-at-the-faith-and-freedom-coalitions-road-to-majority-conference-in-2013

Despite urging from GOP leaders and favorable new polling numbers, Marco Rubio says he’s not running for re-election.

The latest Mason-Dixon poll shows 49 percent of Floridians want the senator to run again. But at an appearance Monday morning in Orlando with Sen. Bill Nelson he said he’s still not running.

“Nothing’s changed from what I’ve said previously,” said Rubio. “And I don’t have anything new to announce on that other than one of the great parts of this is job is to have worked alongside Sen. Nelson.”

Five republicans are running for Rubio’s open senate seat.

Central Florida NewsMarco RubioSwingVote16
Catherine Welch
