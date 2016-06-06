Central Florida Prepares For Tropical Storm Colin

Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties. Those counties include: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia.

Tropical Storm Colin is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to central Florida. It’s heading for landfall in the state’s Big Bend area and expected to move across the peninsula later Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, "the center of Colin is forecast to move onshore of the Florida Big Bend area this (Monday) evening, then move across norther Florida and southeastern Georgia through early Tuesday morning." The National Weather Service warned that the strongest winds and heaviest rains will be fare from the center of the storm.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for all central Florida counties with the exception of Osceola and Polk as of 2 p.m. Monday, and flood watches cover the entire area. There's also a tornado threat across central Florida. The main threats are flooding, hail, gusting winds, and tornadoes.

Winds are expected to increase tonight between 4 and 7 p.m. The National Weather Service said the heaviest rainfall is expected north and west of Sanford, with rain continuing possibly through Thursday.

Out of the Melbourne office at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service advisory stated, "fast-moving squalls will increase in coverage this afternoon with a higher coverage of heavy rain expected tonight as the system passes by to our north. Occasional gusts to tropical storm force are likely within the fast-moving squalls, especially from Cape Canaveral to Kissimmee and points north."

Gov. Scott said he declared a state of emergency to kick in certain procedures, which include waiving tolls on toll roads across the state. “There’s certain laws that we can you can say if it impacts the ability to solve any emergency you don’t have to comply with those laws right now,” said Scott. “Make sure there’s not going to be anybody charging too much, price gouging things like that.”

Scott is urging residents to stay off the roads if you can and have enough food and water in case power goes out.

The University of Central Florida is closing its campus at 4 p.m. Monday due to the storm.

The National Hurricane Center reports it's the earliest that a third named storm has ever formed in the Atlantic basin.

Colin's maximum sustained winds Monday at 4 p.m. were clocked at 50 mph with the storm moving at 23 mph.



Where To Get Sandbags

Brevard County

Cocoa

Available Monday at the Brevard County Sandbags will be available until 3p.m at 2955 Pluckebaum Road Cocoa



Volusia County

Deltona

Available Monday at Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. 10 filled bags per resident, 10 empty bags will be available for residents to fill. Residents who want to fill their own should bring a shovel.

DeLand

Available Monday until 5 p.m. in the parking lot on Hubbard Avenue. 10 bags per resident, bring your own shovel.

Edgewater

Available Monday at Fire Station 57 2628 Hibiscus Dr., Veterans Park 1811 S. Riverside Dr., Mango Tree Lake 910 Mango Tree Dr.

New Smyrna Beach

Available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the New Smyrna Beach Maintenance Operations Department, 124 Industrial Park Ave. Sand and bags will provided. Residents must bring shovels and fill their own bags. 20 sandbags per household.

Orange City

Available 1 to 3 p.m. p.m. Monday at the Waggin' Trail Dog Park, 1201 S. Leavitt Ave. Sand, bags and shovels will be provided. Residents must fill their own bags. 10 sandbags per household.

Ormond Beach

Available until 6 p.m. Monday. 10 sand bags per household. Residents must provide identification. Sandbags can be picked up at the Public Works Department, 501 N. Orchard St., Ormond Beach.



Orange County

Orlando

Available until 2 p.m. Monday. 6 sand bags per household. Residents must provide identification. Sandbags can be picked up at City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division 1010 Woods Ave.

Seminole County

Available until 8 p.m. Monday. 4170 N US Hwy 17-92, Sanford, next door to Fire Station 35

Sanford Public Works Facility 800 W Fulton St.