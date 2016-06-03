© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Meet HBCU Records' Gospel Artist Paul Jackson

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 3, 2016 at 1:46 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of HBCU Records
Photo courtesy of HBCU Records

You might have heard our reports that Bethune-Cookman University launched a student-run record label. It’s called HBCU Records … and it has already signed two artists. One of them is L. Paul Jackson Jr., a contemporary gospel artist from Jacksonville.

Jackson performs with B-CU's Concert Chorale on scholarship. His mother told him he's been singing since he was three years old. His first single for HBCU Records is "Champion."

"What I like for my music to do is, the actual music and production behind the music, to be like R&B, kind of popish to where you can nod your head, snap your fingers, dance if you want but the message behind it is inspiring and it's touching to the point where everyone will love it," said Jackson.

Listen to his Spotlight interview and a snippet of "Champion" by clicking on the audio player at the top of the post.

 

