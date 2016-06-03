© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Business Group Battles Proposed Workers' Comp Insurance Hike

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 3, 2016 at 8:44 AM EDT
injury-arm

Business groups are sounding the alarm about a proposed 17 percent hike in workers’ compensation insurance rates.

A consortium asked Florida regulators for the increase, estimating it would cost state businesses a combined $623 million.

Bill Herrle, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Florida, called it a hidden tax.

“That’s just unsustainable for many independent business owners,” said Herrle. “So NFIB is seeking answers that we can bring before the [state] legislature and we are making known that this is a very dire threat to Florida’s economy.”

Workers’ compensation is the health insurance program that pays for on-the-job injuries. The rate request was prompted by a recent Florida Supreme Court ruling invalidating the system’s method for compensating attorneys.

If Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation approves the request, the rates could take effect August 1st.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
