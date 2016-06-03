© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Hosts International Soccer Tournament, Copa America

By Renata Sago
Published June 3, 2016 at 12:16 PM EDT
Orlando is one of ten cities hosting Copa matches. Photo: Copa America Centenario.
Orlando is one of ten cities hosting Copa matches. Photo: Copa America Centenario.

The tournament known to bring together the fiercest international soccer players in competition is kicking off tonight in Santa Clara, California and will make its way to Orlando's Camping World Stadium tomorrow. Orlando is one of ten cities hosting the tournament which, in its 100th year, is taking place for the first time outside of South America.

Andrew Harrison, blogger for The Mane Land and Orlando City Soccer, expects the games to bring international attention to Orlando.

“We’re talking about people that have been selected to play for their international team, which doesn’t happen to everybody," he says. "This is a different quality of player. This is going to be World Cup winners, Champions League—quality players.”

Costa Rica and Paraguay will face off in Orlando on Saturday.  Panama and Bolivia will compete on Monday, June 6th,  followed by a well-anticipated match between and Brazil and Haiti on Wednesday, June 8th.

More than 50,000 guests are expected to attend the three matches.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewssportssoccerCopa America
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details